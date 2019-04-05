Sanju: Kalank actor Sanjay Dutt opens up about the controversies milling around upon his Biopic. The actor said in an interview that, no one wills to invest such a huge amount in a film just to whitewash the image of a person. He said that the Supreme Court gave him a clean chit so, it is nothing to do with his Biopic.

Versatile actor Sanjay Dutt, who worked in over various movies typecasted many roles criminals, gangsters and police officers in drama and action films. The actor made his film debut in Rocky 1981, a film helmed by his father Sunil Dutt. The crime thriller Naam (1985) proved to be a turning point in his career. But Dutt had a roller coaster life, which has been portrayed really well by his close friend Rajkumar Hirani. Last year a Biopic upon Sanjay Dutt has been made, the film garnered a good reaction from all the audience and won critical acclamation and gone on to do a business of Rs 334.57. The film, featured Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanju, bringing to screen the life and times of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt. Soon after the film is been released, many critics claimed it a whitewash of Sanjay Dutt’s controversial image. The film dealt with different aspects of Dutt’s life – from his relationship with his parents – Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, to his many love affairs, his addiction with drug and alcohol, his time in prison and the 1993 Bombay blasts.

Ranbir is the most talented actor not only of his generation but in a current lot he is hard to beat. Great choice @RajkumarHirani #Sanju #Duttbiopic — Adil thug life Khan (@adil114912) May 3, 2018

The film bagged many awards and does really well in the box-office collection, but it is somehow believed that the film tries cleansing all the past mistakes of the actor. Dutt opened up about the success of the film and said that, he is the first actor who’s had a biopic made on him in his lifetime. In an interview, Dutt shared that no one will want to invest such huge amount in a film just to whitewash the image of a person, and Rajkumar Hirani was the right person to direct the movie. Tho accepting his flaws he said that he is extremely flattered, proud and humbled to see a biopic upon him. Adding much to it he said that the Supreme Court gave him a clean chit, which is more than enough for him.

On the work front, Ranbir will next star in Ayan Mukerji’s multi-starrer movie Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Dutt is busy with the promotions of his next film Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film stars Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in main roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More