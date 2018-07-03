Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's latest film Sanju has emerged as the highest openers of this year and is ruling the box office like a boss. However, it is not known to many that Vicky Kaushal has played Sanjay Dutt’s best friend Kamli in Sanju which also talks about Paresh Ghelani, Sanjay Dutt's real-life best friend, who stood with him throughout his journey.

The biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju has taken the box office by storm and everyone is not only praising Ranbir Kapoor’s phenomenal performance but are also calling Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal’s role in the film the root of its success. However, it is not known to many that Vicky Kaushal has played Sanjay Dutt’s best friend Kamli in Sanju in which also talks about Paresh Ghelani, Sanjay Dutt’s real-life best friend, who stood with him throughout his journey.

Ranbir Kapoor in a previous interview revealed that Sanjay Dutt has always shared to strong bonds in his life—one with his father Sunil Dutt and the other with Paresh Ghelani, who has been the inspiration to Vicky Kaushal’s role as Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli in Sanju.

According to media reports, Paresh Ghelani aka Parya has been Sanjay Dutt’s best friend long before he made her Bollywood debut with Rocky. Paresh is based in the US and has stood by Sanjay Dutt during his good and bad times like a pillar of strength.

Reports further suggest that Sanjay Dutt calls his best friend Paresh Ghelani Parya by love. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his family but was spotted with Sanju baba during the special screening of Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and has become the highest opener of this year by earning Rs 34 crore on the opening day. The film has broken many records by minting Rs 120 crore in just three days of its release and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

The film, which released on June 29, also stars Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, and Anushka Sharma. It has also broken the opening day records of Padmaavat and Race 3 at the box office.

