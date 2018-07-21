After the blockbuster success of films like Secret Superstar, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the makers of Sanju are planning to release the film in China. Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has emerged as the fifth highest grossing film and has earned a total collection of Rs 326.80 crore in India.

Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju is on a hit run at the box office. Even since the film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018, it has been on a record-breaking spree. From emerging as the highest opener of 2018 to entering the glorious Rs 300-crore club in less than 20 days, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has shined through as one of the biggest releases of 2018. Recent reports suggest the makers of the film are planning to release the film in China.

Responding to the reports, Fox Star Studios CEO Vijay Singh said that many distributors in China have reached out to them after watching the film and stated that there is a lot of interest in releasing the film in the country. He added that they are also planning to increase the muscle of Fox Star Studios and might also release the film in Japan and South Korea.

Speaking about the film, Vijay Singh said that star power helps in the popularity of the film but the golden rule for a successful film is a fantastic script which can capture the imagination of the audiences. He added that the audience do not throw money just for the sake of it and this is a reminder that good films will be accepted.

In the recent past, Chinese audiences have showered their love and appreciation on Bollywood films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Hindi Medium.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju, which is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

