Sanjay Dutt has stated that whatever is in the film Sanju, is what the truth is about his life. The actor said that the people in India have accepted this and it has been proved by the box office collection after the film's release.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has turned out to be this year’s highest opener at the box office in India however many questions have risen due to the portrayal of Sanjay’s flawless character in the film, which does not seem to be true in terms of the actor’s real life. The film has received mixed reviews contradicting the acting part of Ranbir Kapoor as according to many, Rajkumar Hirani has whitewashed the character of Sanjay Dutt in the film.

According to reports, the biopic is going to be screened in the Melbourne film festival this year. Sanjay Dutt was recently interviewed by the media where he was asked about the accusations on white-washing his character in the film. The actor made it clear that what he has portrayed in the film is the truth and the audience has accepted it. He also said that the box office records after the release of the film prove his statement.

The actor also said that he is happy that other people are learning from his mistakes. The actor said that his life was like a normal teenager. Despite being Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt’s son there was nothing special about him. He said that he has tried to show his life through Sanju. It has been further heard that Sanjay Dutt will be penning down his autobiography and the book will be published by HarperCollins which will be released on the actor’s 60th birthday that falls on July 29, 2019.

