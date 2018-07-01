The much-awaited song of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju featuring Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor is out. Sung by Papon, Supriya Pathak and Ranbir Kapoor, the song titled as Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya is a perfect treat for their fans.

Rajkumar Hirani’s much-anticipated film Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has finally hit the screens. As the film continues to garner amazing reviews from the audience, film critics, and celebrities along with break several records at the box office, the makers of the film on Sunday released the much-awaited song of the film. Featuring reel and real life Sanju, Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, the song is attached to the end credits of the film. For the people who are yet to watch the film, the song will definitely make you hit the screens.

Dressed in a formal attire, Sanjay and Ranbir can be seen sitting on top of a toilet seat with a newspaper in their hand. In the song, the duo takes a dig at media and their tendency to exaggerate the news using the phrase “sources”. To understand the importance of the song in the film in its complete essence, one would have to watch Sanju in the cinema theatres.

Check out the song Baba Bolta Hai here:

Titled as Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya, the song has been sung by Papon, Supriya Pathak and Ranbir Kapoor himself. While the music has been given by Vikram Montrose, the captivating lyrics of the song has been penned by Puneet Sharma, Abhijat Joshi, and Rohan Gokhale.

Along with Baba Bolta Hain, the other songs of the film such as Main Bhi Badhiya Tu Bhi Badiya and Kar Har Maidan Fateh have stricken a chord with the fans. Main Bhi Badhiya Tu Bhi Badiya, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, has garnered around 33 million views and Kar Harr Maidan Fateh has clocked in around 31 million views.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films along with Fox Star Studios, Sanju stars actors like Paresh Raval, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh along with Ranbir Kapoor in prominent roles.

