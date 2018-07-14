Sanju song Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo: As Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju continues to smash records at the box office, the makers of the film have released a new song of the film titled Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna in the sizzling song, Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo has been sung by Nikhita Gandhi. Sanju had hit the screens on June 29.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. As the film gears to enter the glorious Rs 300 crore club, the makers of the film have released a brand new song of the film titled ‘Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo’ on July 14. Sung by Nikhita Gandhi and penned by Irshad Kamil, the song features Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna’s sizzling chemistry and is surely raising temperatures on screen.

Dressed in a pink babydoll dress, Karishma, who essays the role of Sanju’s best friend Kamli’s love interest, can be seen seducing him on-screen. Just like a ladies man and charmer that he had always been, Sanju lets go of his inhibitions and cheats on his best friend.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna-starrer Mujhe Chand Pe Le Chalo:

Helmed by Rajkummar Rao and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani had hit the screens on June 29. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Raval and Vicky Kaushal have garnered appreciation for the spectacular portrayal of Sunil Dutt and Kamli respectively.

After Sanju hit the screens, Real life Kamli Paresh Ghelani took to his Instagram handle to post a heartwarming post for Sanjay Dutt. In the post, Paresh thanked Sanju for being a part of his life, making his part of the pride where they watch each other’s back, for having a protective blanket around him, for dragging him in his journey lovingly and teaching him how to fight adversity.

