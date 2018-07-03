Sanju success party: After the success of Sanju, the cast and crew of the movie came together to celebrate the success of the movie in Mumbai on Monday. Based on Sanjay Dutt's life, the movie recently became the Rs 100 crore grosser and has beaten Baahubali's records. Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Karishma Tanna were seen together during the Sanju's success party.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju recently broke all the box office records and within four days the movie has become a Rs 100 crore grosser and is about to cross the Rs 150 crore benchmark. Helmed by renowned director Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Recently, the cast and makers of Sanju came together to celebrate the success of the movie in Mumbai on Monday. The success party was attended by film’s cast – Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Karishma Tanna – and director Rajkumar Hirani. However, Vicky Kaushal could not make it to the success party.

