As Paresh Rawal garners appreciation for the portrayal of Sunil Dutt on-screen, the actor has revealed that the filmmaker turned politician wrote a letter to him just hours before his death. In the letter, Sunil Dutt had sent his birthday wishes to Paresh Raval and wished him all the happiness, luck and prosperity. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as one of the biggest releases of 2018. As the film continues to garner appreciation from the audience, film critics and Bollywood celebrities along with smash records at the box office, the makers of the film have revealed an interesting detail about the film which suggests that Paresh Rawal was destined to play Sunil Dutt in the film. In a conversation with Indian Express, Paresh Rawal revealed that he had received a letter from Sunil Dutt wishing him a very happy birthday just hours before he breathed his last.

In the letter addressed to Paresh Rawal, former Member of Parliament Sunil Dutt had wished him all the happiness, luck and prosperity in life. Narrating how the actor received the letter 5 days ahead of his birthday, he added that he had kept the letter safe with him for almost 12 years.

Speaking about the letter, Paresh Rawal revealed that although he had the letter with him for so many years, he later forgot about it. But the day he went to meet Rajkumar Hirani for the role, his wife found the letter, terming it as a divine intervention.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju focuses on Sanjay Dutt’s battle with drug abuse and legal troubles due to illegal possession of arms. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Raval and Vicky Kaushal garnered praises for their spectacular performance in the film.

Released on June 29, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Raval, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

