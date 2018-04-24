The teaser of Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju has finally been released. The film will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by Vinod Chopra films and Fox Star Studios. Sanju will reveal all the true incidents which took place in Sanjay Dutt’s roller-coaster journey. Although Bollywood has not made many biopics on celebrity, but this Rajkumar Hirani film has garnered a lot of attention much before its release.

The much-anticipated teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju has finally been released by the makers of the film. Sanju has been helmed by renowned director Rajkumar Hirani is based on the controversial life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. In the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor depicts six phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life showcasing six different looks. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala. After teasing their fans for over a year, the makers have finally released the teaser on Tuesday noon. Ranbir Kapoor unbelievable transformation as Sanjay Dutt is impressive.

The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by Vinod Chopra films and Fox Star Studios. Sanju will reveal all the true incidents which took place in Sanjay Dutt’s roller-coaster journey. Although Bollywood has not made many biopics on celebrity, but this Rajkumar Hirani film has garnered a lot of attention much before its release. Sanjay Dutt has been a very controversial celebrity. From dope to jail, the actor has been through a lot of ups and downs in his life.

In the much-anticipated film, Dia Mirza will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s current wife Manyata Dutt on screen while Manisha Koirala, who has romanced Sanjay in films like Kartoos, Khauff, and Yalgaar among others, will be playing Sanjay Dutt’s mother and actor Nargis in the biopic. Tentatively, Sonam’s character could be loosely based on Madhuri Dixit and TV actor Karisma Tanna was also roped in for a cameo appearance in the film. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the role of Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s father. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2018. Anushka Sharma will make a special appearance in the biopic.

