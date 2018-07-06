The 6-minute video starts with Rajkumar Hirani stating the problems they faced while selecting the lead face for Sanju. Hirani says that they wanted someone who not only looks like Sanjay Dutt but could get into the character and feel like him too.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju was last released last week and the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt still just can’t get over it. While Ranbir Kapoor has garnered all praises from fans, celebs and parents for his outstanding performance in Sanju, his fans still seemed to be a little curious in knowing how Ranbir Kapoor, who has a chocolaty factor to his personality, pulled out the rough and tough character of bulky Sanjay Dutt. On Friday, exactly a week after Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was released, film critic Taran Adarsh shared a video that captures Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation journey from having a lean body to a bulky one.

The 6-minute video starts with Rajkumar Hirani stating the problems they faced while selecting the lead face for Sanju. Hirani says that they wanted someone who not only looks like Sanjay Dutt but could get into the character and feel like him too. Later, Vinod Chopra jumps in and asks who will be the actor playing Sanjay Dutt? It was the first time when Ranbir Kapoor’s name was suggested.

The Sanju makers had approached the actor exactly one year, in January 2016 before they commenced the filming. On the other hand, while Ranbir Kapoor’s name had been doing round with Sanju makers, the actor had no idea that will be soon be roped in for one of the biggest hits of 2018.

The video also captures the beautiful moments when Hirani had first texted Ranbir informing him that the first draft of his next movie (Sanju) was ready and wanted to narrate it to the actor. To this, scared Ranbir Kapoor hesitantly asks if it was the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor’s nervousness, Hirani said that Ranbir Kapoor was worried how he would even come close to looking like Sanju baba.

The 6-minute Ranbir Kapoor transforming video also captures the difficulties faced by the Sanju team in delivering the masterpiece that it is. If you want to know more behind the stories from Sanju, check the video below:

