Get excited as the much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju aka Dutt biopic is finally out. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in collaboration with Fox Star Studios, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Raval, Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Karishma Tanna in prominent roles. The film will be released on June 29, 2018.

Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju aka Dutt biopic has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. After giving glimpses into the various facets of Sanju's life, be it his crazy romantic phase with Sonam Kapoor's , heart-warming father-son bond with Paresh Raval's, ever-lasting friendship with Vicky Kaushal and unveiling Anushka Sharma's mysterious character, the trailer introduces the rest of the star cast.

In the trailer, Ranbir’s uncanny resemblance with Sanjay Dutt leaves one spellbound and intrigued. From drugs, controversial love life to links with underworld, Sanju is definitely a must watch and will compel you to hit the theater on June 29. Interestingly, just like the film’s teaser, the filmmakers have planned to launch the trailer in 5 cities- Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Kolkata simultaneously. Several reports suggest that the trailer will be launch at PVR Delhi, PVR Ahmedabad, Jagran in Lucknow and in Kolkata via live conferencing where the media will be open to ask questions across the nation.

SUPERBBB… Seems like an emotional rollercoaster ride… #SanjuTrailer encapsulates the highs and lows, the sunshine and darkness, the bouquets and brickbats that were part of #Sanju’s life… Trailer only intensifies your curiosity for the film… Link: https://t.co/xBE1XuVIQY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2018

When Ranbir Kapoor's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was earlier asked about his reaction to the Sanju trailer, he said, "The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt. He added, "You don't know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

