Sanju movie review: Ranbir Kapoor starer Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju has crossed the record of Salman Khan's Race 3 and managed to collect Rs 34.75 crore. The filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has tried to showcase the real incidents of Sanjay Dutt's life in 150 minutes.

Ranbir Kapoor’s mesmerizing acting and hard work in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has attracted the audience to the theatres. The film got a massive opening as it collected around Rs 34.75 crore and beat Salman Khan starrer- Race 3’s record of Rs 29.17 crore. The on-screen bonding of Paresh Rawal as father Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as junior Dutt got applauded by Bollywood celebrities and fans. Many critics have rated the movie as very good with 4 stars. In terms of business, the movie is doing well and could emerge as the number 1 film of 2018.

The film is waggly related to the real incidents of Sanjay Dutt’s life. The ace director Rajkumar Hirani has present the movie in a great way that shows various phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film showcases ups and downs of Sanju’s life and shows the results of doing drugs and keeping unlicensed AK- 47.

Multi-starrer film features Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Manish Koirala as Nargis and Sonam Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt’s ex-girlfriend. The audience also praised Jim Sarbh for his role in the film.

Here are the reactions from the audience after watching the film Sanju:

Encompassing such a tumultuous and rollercoaster life in this duration…and still holding onto the emotional energy and non stop humour is a mammoth achievement!! Please hail the NUMBER 1 Mainstream film of our times!!! RAJKUMAR HIRANI #sanju — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

Overall congratulations to the team of this BLOCKBUSTER!!! VINOD CHOPRA and @foxstarhindi for the box office juggernaut called #Sanju!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia bhatt- the best actors of new generation #sanju — Sourav (@Dubeyjibanarasi) June 30, 2018

This Movie ! I’m dehydrated coz of the Emotions ! #ranbirkapoors has told @duttsanjay story so well, that you wonder how one person has survived and come out like a Phoenix after being put through so much.. #heartswon #SanjuMovie #Sanju pic.twitter.com/hJwJIoXwVG — Vanessa Hazel Pinto (@VanesSam4ever) June 29, 2018

#Sanju is the medicine for Race 3 victims. — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) June 30, 2018

#Sanju is the finest Hindi film I have seen lately. Ranbir Kapoor makes you cry, laugh, love, hate all in a matter of minutes. BEST ACTOR of the new generation UNDOUBTEDLY!! — ThisIsSammy (@Sdea2016) June 30, 2018

Best movie of the year #sanju best story line pic.twitter.com/gtvRXDQ9I2 — Pranay Guptaੴ (@b83a11434172400) June 30, 2018

#Sanju is an experience & what a wonderful actor Ranbir Kapoor is … Acting effortlessly on every single detail of the character will keep you hooked… — Ayesha Khalid (@ayeshakhalid7) June 29, 2018

