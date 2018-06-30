Ranbir Kapoor’s mesmerizing acting and hard work in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has attracted the audience to the theatres. The film got a massive opening as it collected around Rs 34.75 crore and beat Salman Khan starrer- Race 3’s record of Rs 29.17 crore. The on-screen bonding of Paresh Rawal as father Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as junior Dutt got applauded by Bollywood celebrities and fans. Many critics have rated the movie as very good with 4 stars. In terms of business, the movie is doing well and could emerge as the number 1 film of 2018.  

The film is waggly related to the real incidents of Sanjay Dutt’s life. The ace director Rajkumar Hirani has present the movie in a great way that shows various phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film showcases ups and downs of Sanju’s life and shows the results of doing drugs and keeping unlicensed AK- 47.

Multi-starrer film features Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Manish Koirala as Nargis and Sonam Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt’s ex-girlfriend. The audience also praised Jim Sarbh for his role in the film.      

Here are the reactions from the audience after watching the film Sanju:  

