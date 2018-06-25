Rajkumar Hirani is known for picking films which are entertaining and yet lead to social transformation. With Sanjay Dutt's story, he seems to be treading a different path and wants to show the world who the real Sanjay Dutt is. This is Hirani's first biopic and picking Sanjay Dutt's life story would have tested his mettle as a director and story-writer. As a director, Rajkumar Hirani is extremely sensitive to how a character develops and progresses through the film.

The Rajkumar Hirani-Sanjay Dutt friendship started way back in the early 2000s when they got together for Munnabhai and now it has culminated into a full-fledged biopic on the star. Hirani has always picked films which are entertaining and yet lead to social transformation. With Sanjay Dutt’s story, he seems to be treading a different path and wants to show the world who the real Sanjay Dutt is.

What people know about Dutt is all through the stories they have read and seen in the media – how his parents’ death affected him, his love affairs, the drugs, the alcohol, the AK-47, the stint in jail and so on. Many considered him the Black Sheep in Bollywood but the actor still managed to deliver hit films and gain a steady fan following through it all (thanks to Hirani in later years).

In choosing to bring Sanjay Dutt’s life to celluloid, Hirani has chosen a topic that gives the audience everything they would want to see – action, romance, emotions and even comedy. Given that Hirani and Dutt have worked together and been friends for several decades now, there is no other director who could have pulled this off. Sanjay Dutt’s life is one big rollercoaster and with Hirani at the helm, it’s definitely going to be a delight.

However, it’s talented actor Ranbir Kapoor who is making all the difference to this film. As we saw, the teasers with Ranbir Kapoor went viral and uncanny Dutt mannerisms and way of speaking set the Internet on fire. Hirani made the perfecting casting coup by choosing Ranbir Kapoor to play Dutt and given the impression he has created, the movie looks to be a winner already.

In this scenario, does this biopic matter to Sanjay Dutt? Yes, it probably does. For a Bollywood star who has seen mostly trouble, emotional struggles and controversies throughout his life, Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ will shed light on aspects that we don’t know about Sanjay Dutt – the trials and tribulations he faced behind closed doors or those that were never spoken about. The movie will give us a deeper understanding of Sanjay Dutt – the man, the son, the father – and that will be one of the highlights of this film.

This is Hirani’s first biopic and picking Sanjay Dutt’s life story would have tested his mettle as a director and story-writer. As a director, Rajkumar Hirani is extremely sensitive to how a character develops and progresses through the film. Most of his protagonists are do-gooders who rise above difficulties to succeed and change the world in some way. In the case of ‘Sanju’, this is not the case and that is what is likely to make this film directed by him a compelling watch.

Hirani had said in an interview that writing Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was a challenge because this was not one of ‘an achiever’ but of someone who suffered only tragedies and losses. But Hirani was also quick to point out that this was the story of a person who ‘deserved empathy’ and given Hirani’s relationship with Sanjay Dutt, no other director could possibly do justice. ‘Sanju’ is all set to release on June 29 and with the high expectations thanks to Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor, the audience can’t wait for its release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More