Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapoor and Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra is all set to collaborate for the first time in Anurag Basu's directorial film. The title of the film is not revealed yet but it is expected that the film is likely to hit the screens on September 6. The film will be an action comedy film and will also feature stars like Fatima Sana, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and many more.

After spreading the magic of her talent and skill in the industry, Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra to again create a buzz in the industry, with her upcoming film which is likely to be directed by Anurag Basu and will feature alongside Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. The most interesting part will the duo will be sharing the screens for the first time. Though the film is not titled yet, it seems both the actor are superly excited for their movie and have already commenced with their shooting. Recently, the beauty shared the post on social media with Anurag Basu and Aditya from the sets of the film.

As per reports, it is not only Sanya and Aditya who will feature in the film, apart from these two, actors like Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also appear in the film in lead roles. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and it is said that it will be a comedy film. In a small interaction with a media portal, the director shared that he is very excited about the film and the new generation cast that he has opted for. Talking about the professional front, Sanya is all set for her next release Photograph, which will hit the silver screens next month. Few days back, Rajkummar Rao revealed some glimpses from the film in which he was dressed like Mithun Chakraborty with Fatima dressed in a saree.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More