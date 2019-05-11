Sanya Malhotra dance video: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is dancing her way into everyone's heart with her dance moves on Machayenge. The video is taking social media by storm and garnering praises from fans and celebrities alike. Sanya Malhotra will be seen in Anurag Basu's next alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Along being a talented actor, Sanya Malhotra is a phenomenal dancer and she leaves no opportunity to flaunt her dance moves on trending tunes. As the weekend rolls by, the Dangal fame actor has dropped another dance video in which she can be seen grooving on the song Machayenge with choreographer Shazeb Sheikh. With killer expressions and swift moves, Sanya Malhotra is acing the choreography and paving her way into everyone’s hearts.

Putting her dancing shoes on, Sanya is dressed in a colourful striped crop top with a black sports bra, black leggings and black sneakers. She is rocking her look with naturally curly hair and is looking absolutely stunning. Garnering 268,759 views in 10 hours, Sanya’s dance video is receiving love and appreciation all over social media. With celebrities like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nupur Sanon, Aayush Sharma and Radhika Madan are all praises for Sanya Malhotra’s dance moves.

Earlier, Sanya Malhotra has impressed fans and celebrities alike with her dance moves on songs like Aafat Waapas with Mumbai-based rapper Naezy, Can’t Get Enough and Dil Dooba.

Take a look at Sanya Malhotra’s dance videos here:

Interestingly, Sanya Malhotra has previously been a contestant in dance reality show Dance India Dance. Trained in contemporary dance and ballet, Sanya made it to top 100 in the show. In Bollywood, the actor has proved her acting mettle in films like Dangal, Badhaai Ho, Patakhaa and Photograph. After Photograph, the actor will be seen in Anurag Basu’s next alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App