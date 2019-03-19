Dabangg girl Sanya Malhotra is one of the most talented new-gen actors of Bollywood who has time and again proven that she is what the industry needs now. With her versatility and hard-work, Sanya Malhotra has been winning hearts all over. The actor is currently basking praises for her last blockbuster hit Badhai ho. The sleeper hit did wonders at the box-office and people loved the superb acting of Sanya Malhotra.

After basking in the glory of her last blockbuster ‘Badhaai Ho’, Sanya Malhotra has yet another reason to rejoice as she has reached the milestone of one million followers on Instagram. The newbie has created a fanbase for herself with her versatile performances and is treating her followers with occasional glimpses into her effortless dancing skills. As the actress slid across the one million marks on Instagram, Sanya took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of herself dancing.

The diva is not only one of the most refined and hard-working new-gen actor but is also emerging as one of the social media sensations. The actor has given some splendid performances and impressed fans. If you might have scrolled down her Instagram timeline, you would know that Sanya is a wonderful dancer. This time, she expressed her happiness of crossing 1 million followers on Instagram by a powerful dance performance. Sanya took to her official Instagram timeline to post a dance video of her and captioned it saying, Delhi se aaya mera dost and tagged @donny.allstars

Thank you for 1 million followers!

Take a look at her latest Instagram video!

The young actress is overwhelmed by the love and appreciation she has been receiving film after film which is also evident with the surge in the number of followers on her social media. Post breaking out as a powerful performer in the highest grossing blockbuster ever with Dangal, Sanya Malhotra delivered remarkable performances with her next films.

Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed as ‘Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch’ owing to her path-breaking artists after the screening of her films at international film festivals. The actress’ journey in B-town from a wrestler to a high-class girl in Badhaai Ho has been a captivating one. Be it on-screen or off, Sanya doesn’t fail to surprise us with her looks.

The actor is all set to drive fans crazy with another power-packed performance of her on the silver screen. Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film.

