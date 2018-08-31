Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh have once again hogged headlines for their hilarious dance video which was captured on the streets of Europe. The duo made their Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal, which was a blockbuster film. The 2 became close friends after the massive success of Dangal.

Dangal actors Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra have created much buzz on social media after both of them posted the same video and many pictures of their Europe tour. On Thursday, Fatima shared a video on Instagram, in which both of them were seen dancing like there is no tomorrow. The 2 young actors are seen dancing on the streets of Europe and Sanya is seen receiving a bunch of red roses from Fatima, who also shares some few flirtatious dance moves with the audience.

The 2 young divas played Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat respectively in Nitesh Tiwary’s Dangal, which also featured superstar Aamir Khan as wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Aamir was the one who trained the 2 girls in the film.

Before this video, the duo was seen in a sizzling dance on Dilbar, which was again shared by both of them on Instagram, which was choreographed by @shazebsheikh.

The 2 became close friends after the massive success of Dangal. On the work front, Fatima now will be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan, with great superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Sanya is going to share the screen with TV actor Radhika Madan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film. titled Pataakha. The posters and videos of the film have shared immensely by Sanya on her official Instagram handle.

