After the humongous success of Badhaai Ho, Sanya Malhotra’s Photograph hit the screens today. The actress has been receiving immense appreciation for her performance as the shy, reserved girl. The Ritesh Batra directorial hit the screens today and has been raving the performance of Sanya Malhotra for bringing to screen the timid, introvert and brilliant Miloni.

The versatility of the actress is yet again at the display as the actress slips into character after character with every film. In just three years, Sanya Malhotra has carved a niche for herself with her impeccable acting skills. The actress started her career with the blockbuster filmDangal where she played the character of a younger sister and a wrestler, post which she did a film with Vishal Bhardwaj where she played the role of a villager. Later Sanya essayed the role of Delhi girl in Badhaai Ho.

Sanya Malhotra had a great run at the box office in 2018 with Badhaai Ho. Now, the powerhouse of talent has been named as one of the ‘Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch’. Published by Hollywood Reporter, Sanya has found herself on a list that also includes actors from around the world.

The US-based website has acknowledged Sanya’s performances in 2018 blockbusters Badhaai Ho as well as Pataakha. According to the publication, Sanya’s performance as a stranger who is convinced by a struggling photographer to pose as his fiancee in Photograph may `be her chance to cross over internationally.

The actress’ journey in B-town from a wrestler to a high-class girl in Badhaai Ho has been a captivating one. Be it on-screen or off, Sanya doesn’t fail to surprise us with her looks. Sanya Malhotra will mark her first association with Ritesh Batra who is the director of Photograph which is all set to release on today.

☺️ Repost from @officialhumansofbombay using @RepostRegramApp – “I was that kid who danced at every wedding. I didn’t need any kind of incentive–just music! My parents would take me to all the family weddings, because they knew I’d dance my heart out. I loved it so much! I even danced in competitions & when I got to college I was a part of the Choreography Society. We’d spend 8 hours dancing every day! I was so passionate–but my real dream was to act. I never revealed this to anyone back home. I thought I’d be laughed at or ridiculed. After all, it’s a big dream. But I thought maybe, I could get to acting through dancing! So I applied for Dance India Dance & got to the top 100. But I got rejected because my backstory wasn’t strong. That’s when I thought maybe I wasn’t meant to perform at all. That show may have rejected me, but it’s what got me to Bombay. I owed it to myself to at least try. So I told my dad about acting. To my surprise, he was supportive! So I began auditioning. But it was hard–I lived with 6 roommates & there were days when they’d all go out to work & I’d be sitting at home. It was demotivating & I often felt like leaving. But I reminded myself of my dream to perform. Slowly, I learnt the ropes of the business, got in touch with casting directors & acted in ads. There were still months when I didn’t get a call back, & I worried about my dwindling bank balance. But I kept going & ended up doing 10 ads in a year! I built my self-esteem & promised to never doubt myself. Eventually, I got my first audition–Dangal! I remember, I was against 30 other girls, but I just knew I’d be selected. Someone was taking a BTS video & I remember telling her, ‘I’m pakka in this film!’ I was that confident! And I got the role! I’ll never forget that feeling that everything had finally been worth it. I’d loved performing ever since I was a kid & now here I was–on the big screen. Ever since, I’ve relished every single role I’ve done. While I don’t doubt myself anymore, I know I’m still learning. Nobody’s perfect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try! This is just the beginning, there’s much more to do. But I’ve got my dancing shoes & boxing gloves on–I’m ready!”

Sanya Malhotra in a small span of time has left a mark in the industry and has emerged as one of the leading actresses of the Bollywood world.

