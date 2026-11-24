There is a unique magic in watching an actor who lets their work do all the heavy lifting. Sanya Malhotra has quietly built one of the most formidable filmographies in modern Indian cinema. That dedication reached another high point as she took home the IIFA Digital Award for Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for her compelling work in Mrs.

Shortly after her win, Sanya took to Instagram to share a series of heartfelt candid photos featuring her with the coveted golden trophy.

Captioning the moment with heartfelt thanks to her team, the directors, and her audience, the images quickly went viral, drawing praise from industry peers and fans alike. Sany wrote, “Feeling incredibly blessed and grateful for this honour. Thank you for all the love you’ve given to Richa and our film. She’ll always have a very special place in my heart.”

In Mrs, Sanya plays a woman navigating identity, expectations, and personal agency, she anchors the narrative with a dignity that resonates far beyond the screen. Winning the IIFA Digital Award for this role isn’t just another trophy on her shelf it is a validation of choosing artistically challenging scripts over safe paths.

Since her breakout debut, Sanya has consistently refused to be boxed into a single genre. Whether portraying intense sports drama, grounded indie realism, or high-stakes digital features, her choices reflect an artist guided by storytelling rather than stardom alone.

Her portrayal in Mrs. showcases an actor at the height of her powers.