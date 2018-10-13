The #MeToo movement which has gathered momentum in the country with each passing day as women as the women are finally speaking about the sexual harassment in public. So far, big names from Bollywood like Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Vikas Bahl and many more have been accused of sexual misconduct. Sapna Bhavnani, the celebrity hairstylist, on Friday raised eyebrows after she took to Twitter to attack megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.
Sapna Bhavnani said the image of Amitabh Bachchan being an activist will be soon washed out and everyone will get to know about his reality. She also tagged Amitabh Bachchan in her post with hashtags like #MeToo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen. She was replying to a post by a Twitter user with handle @Steve_reports. The user had asked Amitabh Bachchan to share his views on the ongoing #MeToo movement in the country. In another tweet, she made claims that she has personally heard so many stories of sexual misconduct of Amitabh Bachchan.
She further added that women will soon find about the hypocrisy of Amitabh Bachchan.
Apart from the entertainment industry, the #MeToo movement has taken over politics, judiciary.
Several women have accused sexual harassment at the hands of Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, however, the government is yet to take any action against him.
Breaking his silence on the ongoing #MeToo movement, Amitabh Bachchan recently said no women should ever be subjected to any kind of misconduct. Amitabh Bachchan shared these views on his 74th birthday on October 11 in a lengthy Twitter post.
