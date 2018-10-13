Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani said the image of Amitabh Bachchan being an activist will be soon washed out and everyone will get to know about his reality. So far, big names from Bollywood like Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Vikas Bahl and many more have been accused of sexual misconduct.

The #MeToo movement which has gathered momentum in the country with each passing day as women as the women are finally speaking about the sexual harassment in public. So far, big names from Bollywood like Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Vikas Bahl and many more have been accused of sexual misconduct. Sapna Bhavnani, the celebrity hairstylist, on Friday raised eyebrows after she took to Twitter to attack megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

Sapna Bhavnani said the image of Amitabh Bachchan being an activist will be soon washed out and everyone will get to know about his reality. She also tagged Amitabh Bachchan in her post with hashtags like #MeToo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen. She was replying to a post by a Twitter user with handle @Steve_reports. The user had asked Amitabh Bachchan to share his views on the ongoing #MeToo movement in the country. In another tweet, she made claims that she has personally heard so many stories of sexual misconduct of Amitabh Bachchan.

She further added that women will soon find about the hypocrisy of Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from the entertainment industry, the #MeToo movement has taken over politics, judiciary.

This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough. @SrBachchan #Metoo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen https://t.co/gMQXoRtPW3 — Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) October 11, 2018

Several women have accused sexual harassment at the hands of Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, however, the government is yet to take any action against him.

Have personally heard so many stories of Bachchan’s sexual misconduct and I I hope those women come out. His hypocrisy is sooooo tired. #Metoo #MeTooIndia https://t.co/2BpumLoYlF — Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) October 11, 2018

Breaking his silence on the ongoing #MeToo movement, Amitabh Bachchan recently said no women should ever be subjected to any kind of misconduct. Amitabh Bachchan shared these views on his 74th birthday on October 11 in a lengthy Twitter post.

