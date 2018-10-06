Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary's photographs have always taken the Internet by storm. This time, Sapna's latest photograph in black outfit looks beautiful as ever. Sapna Chaudhary has shared a photograph on her Instagram where she can be seen in her party mood.

Bigg Boss 11 former contestant Sapna Chaudhary has a massive fan following. Every time her photographs take the Internet by storm. This time Sapna got herself clicked during a bash and soon after fans bombarded the comments section with compliments and praises. Sharing a photograph on her Instagram, in the caption, Sapna Chaudhary had asked her fans their weekend plans. In the photograph, in the backdrop of party dancers, Sapna Chaudhary looks beautiful in her black sequin gown. She chose to keep her hair open. There are several photographs that are doing the rounds on the Internet.

Within no time, the photograph received 143, 579 likes. Not just that, she has also shared a promo video of MTV show Ace of Space. The video features her Bigg Boss participant Vikas Gupta on Instagram. She has praised Vikas Gupta on her Instagram post.

On the work front, Sapna Chaudhary recently featured in the song video ‘Super Star’. The song was sung by Mahi Panchal Feat. Singer Mahi Panchal. The song was an instant hit on the video sharing platform, YouTube. After her Bigg Boss appearance, Sapna also made an appearance in an item number titled as Tere thumke with Abhay Deol in Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Check out her more photos:

Sapna Chaudhary was shot to fame from Bigg Boss 11. Sapna and Arshi Khan shared a bond of friendship with each other during their stay inside the Bigg Boss house 11.

