Happy Birthday, Sapna Choudhary: On the occasion of Haryanvi star Sapna Choudhary, here is a list of her 10 performances that rule social media. From Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal to Tu Cheej Lajawab, Sapna Choudhary is the undisputed queen of stage performances. Ruling over social media, Sapna is not just a phenomenal dancer but also a social media sensation.

Hailing from a small town in Haryana, social media sensation Sapna Chaudhary has carved a special space for herself in the entertainment industry. Everytime the diva steps on stage to strike a move, there isn’t one member in the audience that can resist dancing along with her. With this kind of massive stardom, no wonder her dancing videos go viral in no time taking the social media with a storm.

Be it her stage performance on the song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal to Tu Cheej Lajwaab, the number of views that her dance videos boast is unmatched to any of her competitors.

As she continues to rule on-screen as well as off-screen with her sensational dance moves, Sapna’s popularity reached newer heights when she participated in India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 11. In the show, the diva entertained one and all with her performances and reflected her true personality. Soon after, she made her Bollywood debut and shared the screen space with Abhay Deol in horror comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Have a look at sensational performances by Sapna Chaudhary:

Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal

2. Tu Cheej Lajwaab

3. Bandook Chalegi

4. Solid Body

5. Daud Ki Chhori

6. Tere Thumke Sapna Chaudhary

7. Love Bite

8. Mein Teri Nachai Nachu Su

9. Lat Lag Jaygi

10. Hatt Jaa Tau

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More