Sapna Choudhary has once again stunned her fans with her latest Instagram post. Being one of the most entertaining dancers in the industry, she has never missed mesmerising her fans with her performances. Sapna has shared the latest video where she is seen dancing to the tunes of her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal on her fans'request. Check out the video here.

Sapna Choudhary is one name in the Haryanvi industry who doesn’t need any introduction. The super sensational dancer has recently made her debut in Bollywood and is currently in Dehradun for yet another stage performance to mesmerise her fan followers. Sapna has shared a video from her visit to Dehradun where she is seen dancing to the tune of her own song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, that is one of the all-time favourites of her fan followers that has crossed millions of views on YouTube.

The Haryanvi sensation performed on this song after her fans insisted her. The diva’s spontaneous dance startled her fans. Sapna has starred in the film Dosti Ke Side Effects which had recently hit the screens. The film marks her debut in the Bollywood film industry. On the work front, the Haryanvi dancer has featured in a number of regional songs such as in Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, etc.

Check out the viral video of Sapna Chaudhary here:

Meanwhile, her popular track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has been listed among the top trending videos of 2018 on YouTube, which has even beaten Bollywood’s big flick trailer 2.0 starring Rajinikanth. The videos has surprisingly crossed more than 300 million views on the video sharing platform.

