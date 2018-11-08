Haryana sensation Sapna Choudhary's Diwali celebration was all about colours and smiles. On the occasion of Diwali, the stunning diva took to her official Instagram account to share photos in which she can be seen making rangoli with her family. In the photos shared by Sapna, the diva can be seen dressed in a gorgeous blue suit and looks absolutely beautiful.

Diwali is the festival of cheer, excitement and spending quality time with friends and family and that is what Haryana’s sensation Sapna Choudhary is doing this year. Known to mesmerise the audience with her simplicity and grace, the dancing queen took to her official Instagram account on November 8 to share photos of her Diwali celebration at home with her family.

In the photo shared by the diva, Sapna can be seen making a rangoli at her residence. Looking at the rangoli, it seems like the ladies of Choudhary family are making a depiction of lotus flower that symbolises purity and auspiciousness. Donning a dark blue suit with golden embroidery, Sapna looks absolutely stunning in ethnic attire. To amp up the look, Sapna has completed her look with statement gold earrings and a maroon lipstick.

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Sapna wished everyone a very and prosperous Diwali. In the caption, Sapna has stated that they are making rangoli to welcome Goddess Laxmi into their home this year. The photo shared by the gorgeous lady has already garnered 117, 926 likes and the count is increasing every passing minute. In the comment section under the photo, Sapna’s fans and followers are showering compliments on her stunning look and wishing her a very happy Diwali.

On the work front, Sapna rose to fame with her dance performances on songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more. However, the diva rose to unprecedented stardom with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More