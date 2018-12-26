Sapna Chaudhary video: Sapna Chaudhary never misses a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos and videos. Her dancing style is something one cannot afford to miss. Recently, her dancing video on her superhit track–Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has gone viral on Instagram, which is making her fans crazier.

Sapna Chaudhary video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary is best known for her sensational moves, gorgeous looks and desi avatar. The diva leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot and happening photos and videos. The Internet sensation has about 51.3k followers on the image-sharing platform–Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite with her regular updates. Recently, the diva has shared her dancing video on her superhit track–Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. The diva looks fabulous in a magenta-green Patiala suit which is looking outstanding on her.

The actor has just not excelled in gaining attention but has also flourished herself well in the acting field by doing a Bollywood debut–Dosti Ke Side Effects with co-stars–Zuber K. Khan, Vikrant Anand, Anju Jadhav. Sapna gained more popularity after appearing in the famous Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11 where she was seen sharing good friendship bonds with Hina Khan. Sapna is not famous in Haryana but the diva’s fans are spread across the country. Some of the superhit songs of the diva are–Daud Ki Chhori, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chhori Bindass and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More