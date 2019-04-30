Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary has been stealing millions of hearts with her amazing photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account, have a look!

Popular Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary has been winning the Internet with her sexy, hot, sultry and stunning pictures as well as videos which the singer-dancer keeps posting on her official Instagram account. In the recent series of photos shared by Sapna Chaudhary on her Instagram profile, the Haryanvi diva is looking too hot to handle as she poses in a sexy black sports bra with a florescent green jacket and black lowers.

In the photos, Sapna Chaudhary is also seen posing with her black cap and is looking way too sexy! Her photos have gone viral on the Internet as soon as they were posted by the Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal dancer on her official Instagram account.

Sapna Chaudhary, who hails from Haryana, is a social media sensation and a star as all her dance videos garner millions of likes and views on video-streaming platform YouTube and her stage shows witness a massive gathering. Her songs such as Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, English Medium, Tu Cheez Lajwaab, Badli Badli Laage, among many others garner millions of views and are played on all parties and events across the country!

Sapna Chaudhary became a household name after she participated in the 11th season of the popular controversial show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Sapna Chaudhary won millions of hearts during her stint on the show and is one of the most searched celebrities on Google and is known for her phenomenal dance moves. Her sexy latka-jhatkas set the screens on fire!

