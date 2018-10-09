Haryanvi singing and dancing queen Sapna Choudhary, who is one of the most bankable actresses has been ruling millions of hearts with her sexy dance performances and sultry expressions. She has a huge fan following of 1.2 million on Instagram. Sapna Chaudhary can be seen posing with Sabyasachi Satpathy and Jyoti Kumari former contestants of Bigg Boss 11, seems like the three of them had a small reunion.

Sapna Choudhary has been sharing some startling and exquisite photos on her official Instagram profile. Her picture has already garnered thousands of likes and is jampacked with compliments from all over the country. Take a look at how Sapna Chaudhary is rocking her new avatar.

Talking about the picture Sapna Chaudhary can be seen flaunting her figure in a sleeveless mustard coloured check pantsuit, rounding off her look with minimal makeup and nude lipstick, Sapna Choudhary looks like a diva as she smiles for the camera.

Sapna Chaudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country. Sapna has garnered a huge fan base. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

