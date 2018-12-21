Sapna Chaudhary photos: Haryanvi diva Sapna Chaudhary looks astonishing in all her uploads but this time the diva has taken the Internet by storm with her crazy pictures. She is posing in a Nagin style which has amused her fans totally on Instagram.

Sapna Chaudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary recently created a buzz on social media by her Nagin pose. The diva is an expert and excels in entertaining her fans with desi looks. The Haryana queen has a massive fan following and utilizes her talent to the fullest. As per reports, the diva is counted amongst the top entertainers of the industry and conquers the heart of her followers every now and then with her sizzling dance moves. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share pictures in her Nagin avatar. She is looking crazy wearing a mustard Patiala suit which is looking stunning on her.

The actor also took part in the famous Salman Khan’s show–Bigg Boss 11 where she was seen sharing good friendship bond with her co-contestant Hina Khan. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered massive likes with overloading comments which prove that the heartthrob rules over the heart of her fans. Teri Ankhyo Ka Yo Kajal, Hatt Ja Tau, Tu Cheej Lajawab, Love Bite, Patiyala Suit are some of the songs which have majorly created buzz and have numerous views on YouTube. Recently the diva has also appeared in Bollywood movie—Dosti Ke Side Effects with co-stars–Zuber Khan, Anju Jadhav and Vikrant Anand.

