Sapna Chaudhary photos: Haryanvi Sensation Sapna Chaudhary never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot photos. It is not the first time when the diva has set the Internet on fire by her photos, she masters the talent of making headlines almost every day. Recently the diva took to the photo-sharing platform– Instagram to post her photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring, dressed in an Indian attire. She is wearing a yellow Patiala suit with a beautiful orange dupatta with gotta work. The diva carries herself very well in the hot traditional attire. With subtle makeup and bright lipstick, the hottie again manages to win the heart of her fans. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over massive likes and comments which proves that the diva is the heart and soul of her fans.

The actor gained popularity with her super hit song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which garnered over 313 million views in just 1 year. Some of the diva’s hit songs are-Mera Chand, Badli Badli Laage, Chori Bindaas, English Medium, and Zero figure. The hottie also appeared as a contestant in the Salman Khan’s famous show–Bigg Boss 11. In the show, the lady was known for her outspoken personality.

