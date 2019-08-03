Bigboss fame Sapna Choudhary never goes out of the highlights. Here is her extravaganza traditional look that you cannot ignore. Sapna is exceedingly active on Instagram and never miss a chance to bomb her timeline with her captivating pictures.

Sapna Choudhary, a famous Haryanvi dancer, and stage diva reached the pinnacle of her career with her unique style and inner simplicity. Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary has left no stone unturned from her ethnic attire to her pictures in mini shorts and skirts, Sapna Choudhary leaves no opportunity to woo her fans. She started her career at an early age and became the most demanded performer in Haryana after performing in various political rallies.

Her performance leaves a tremendous impact on the audience, and many go viral these days. Everybody seems to recite her songs in parties, weddings, and Dj nights. Her few popular songs are Solid Body, Teri Aankhya Ka kajal, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Mehndi ki Raat, Chhori Bindaas. Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 11 as the commoner contestant with Hina Khan. She made her Bollywood debut with item number Veere ki wedding, after that she has seen in Nanu ki Janu and others.

Sapna belongs to a Jat family, so she always takes care of her dressing sense. From gracefully carrying a suit to slaying in shorts, let’s take a look at Spana Choudhary’s photos in traditional avatars.

Performer Sapna Choudhary stays with her nuclear family in Rohtak, Haryana. Later, she moved to New Delhi with her mother and siblings. She formed an orchestra group named Arkestra Group which is one of the most demanding orchestra group in all over India.

Sapna Choudhary is having one great year from starring with Daler Mehndi in Punjabi single to making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera stars. Let’s take a look at more photos of here:

Be it a saree, lehenga, suits, or any indo western attire, Sapna Choudhary is a star and these photos are proof!

