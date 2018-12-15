Sapna Chaudhary photos: Sapna Chaudhary has a massive fan following across the country and is counted among the most searched celebrities on social media. In her recent upload, the hottie is looking stunning wearing a magenta suit which is complimenting her skin tone to the fullest.

Sapna Chaudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her personal and professional updates on social media. After appearing in famous Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11, the diva gained a lot of popularity and stardom. Recently, she has created a buzz on the photo-sharing platform– Instagram by uploading her latest photo. In the picture, she is looking stunning wearing a magenta suit with some gotta work in the front. With a long braid hairstyle and dark pink lipstick, the hottie is simply looking fabulous.

In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over massive likes and comments proving, the diva to be her fans favourite. Sapna Chaudhary is best known for her sultry expressions and hot dance moves. Some of her song videos have made her fans go crazy on the video-sharing platform–YouTube like Mera Chand, Veer Dhaiya, Hatt Ja Tau, Tu Cheej Lajawab, Kidnap Ho Javegi, Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal and has more than 1 million views. Recently, the diva has also made her Bollywood debut with Dosti ke Side Effects directed by Hadi Ali Abar with her co-stars Zuber K.Khan and Anju Jadhav. According to the reports, Sapna is counted among the most searched celebrities on the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More