Sapna Choudhary has been a stunner and one can't deny that the Haryanvi diva is all about her style and beauty who has given energetic performances till date. In a recent event, the dancer-turned-actress has performed in the song Jaat ke dil ke bhitar tu kyon aag lagawe se and the video has gone viral. Check out the video here.

Sapna Choudhary, the sensational dancer of the Haryanvi entertainment industry has mesmerised the audiences with her performances onscreen and offscreen till date. The Haryanvi superstar is known to be a stunner and she has proved it with her electrifying moves on her songs that keeps on going viral all the time. According to the latest reports, this time one of the songs of Sapna Choudhary has gone viral on social media, where the diva is seen performing on it.

The Haryanvi diva is seen dancing to the tune of the song Jaat ke dil ke bhitar tu kyon aag lagawe se on stage in front of a huge crowd. The sizzling dancer who is known to be very active using her social media handle has also posted the video on her Instagram. Sapna Choudhary has posted the video along with a caption which read, “Had a great time yesterday performing on the beats of my fav. songs.”

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary has starred in a Hindi film titled “Friends Ke Side Effects” where she has played the role of a protagonist. The diva has also featured in other regional videos such as in Punjabi, Bhojpuri apart from her own Haryanvi.

Check out the latest video of Sapna Choudhary here:

