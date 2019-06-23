Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary, who is popular for her songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal and Tu Cheej Lajwaab, is releasing her new song Akh Da Nasha on June 25. The dancer turned actor shared the first look of the song on her Instagram account today.

Sapna Choudhary shares first look of her next song!

Sapna Choudhary photos: From setting the stage on fire with her breathtaking performances to taking social media by storm with her sensational dance videos, Sapna Choudhary has carved a name for herself in the entertainment industry. When she strikes a dance move, she manages to enthral the audience and keep them hooked to her performance. After delivering several hit numbers, she is all set to release her new song on June 25, which will mark her second song in a Punjabi movie.

Titled Akh Da Nasha. the song is from the film DSP DEV that is slated to release on July 5. To raise excitement among the audience, Sapna shared her first look from the song on her Instagram account today. Donning a black choli with red lehenga, Sapna looks smoking hot as she flaunts her curvaceous mid-riff. She has tied her hair in a half up half down hairdo and has completed her look with sultry makeup. As she strikes a pose with the background dancers, Sapna is raising the temperatures with her seductive avatar.

Looking at the first poster, we are sure that the fans cannot wait for the entire song to release on June 25. Shared less than an hour ago on her Instagram account, the poster is making a buzz on social media for all the right reasons. Nowadays, Sapna is grabbing headlines for her stunning makeover and gorgeous photoshoots.

Take a look at some of Sapna Choudhary’s stunning photos here:

Rose to fame with her songs like Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak and many more, Sapna Chaudhary garners a million views on her videos. She was also a participant in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11. Sapna recently made her acting debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effectss.

