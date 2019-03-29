Sapna Chaudhary sexy video: Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal girl Sapna Chaudhary, who is the singing and dancing sensation of Haryana, has set the Internet on fire after her dance videos, which were shared on Instagram went viral on social media!

Sapna Chaudhary video: Sensational dancer Sapna Chaudhary, who is known as the singing and dancing star of Haryana, is a social media sensation as her dance videos and songs are extreamely popular across India and she has a massive and loyal fan base across the country. Sapna Chaudhary’s songs are played in all the parties, weddings, events and much more and her stage shows witness a massive gathering and her dance moves are to die for!

Sapna Chaudhary’s dance numbers such as Teri Nachai Nachu, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Ghunghat Ki Oat, Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chaale, Chhori Tu Se Badi Bindas, Tere Bol Rasile Marjani, Daud Ki Chori, Solid Body, Laad Piya Ke, Husan Ka Lada, Mera Chand Luka Hande, Theke Aali Gali, Bandook Chalgi, Badli Badli Laage, Kasuta Pajama Kurta, Thada Bhartar, Rasgulla Khawa De, Tere Rate Badhge, among many others garner millions of likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Her popular dance number Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 394 million views, on YouTube and is one of the most sensational singers and dancers in the country. She became a household name after paritcipating in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 11th season.

The popular Indian television reality show, which is hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, got Sapna Chaudhary a lot of fame. She has now become a very popular face and her songs are loved by one and all! She has also featured in many songs in Bollywood films as well and keeps grabbing headlines due to her growing popularity!

Sapna Chaudhary has a massive fan base on social media and has more than 46,000 followers on her official Instagram account. These 5 dance videos in which Sapna Chaudhary is seen shaking a leg to her popular dance numbers have set social media on fire!

The videos were shared by one of Sapna Chaudhary’s fan clubs on photo-sharing app Instagram and have been breaking the Internet! In the videos, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary is looking breathtakingly beautiful in ethnic attire! She is one of the most searched celebs and has a massive fan base across the country.

