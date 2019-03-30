Sapna Chaudhary sexy video: The singing and dancing sensation of Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary's hit song Tu Cheez Lajwaab has crossed 103 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube, have a look at the video!

Sapna Chaudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary is known for her sexy thumkas and latka-jhatkas which set social media on fire! Her stage shows have a massive gathering as her fan base is too strong. She is called the singing and dancing sensation of Haryana and all her dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Sapna Chaudhary’s popular song Tu Cheez Lajwaab has crossed 103 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube and has received 550,000 likes as well. The song has been sung by Raju Punjabi and the lyrics have bene penned by Andy Dahiya.

In the video, we see Sapna Chaudhary dressed in different ethnic attires from a stunning white suit to a beautiful brown Punjabi style suit. Sapna Chaudhary is one of the best dancers in the country and is extremely popular across the nation. Some of her popular songs are—Laad Piya Ke, Solid Body, Daud Ki Chori, Chhori Tu Se Badi Bindas, Tere Bol Rasile Marjani, Ghunghat, Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chaale, Ghunghat Ki Oat, Teri Nachai Nachu, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Husan Ka Lada, Theke Aali Gali, Mera Chand Luka Hande, Bandook Chalgi, Theke Aali Gali, Badli Badli Laage, Thada Bhartar, Kasuta Pajama Kurta, Rasgulla Khawa De, Gadan Jogi, Tere Rate Badhge.

Sapna Chaudhary is also known for her sexy photos and dance videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. Her fans and followers love all the pictures as well as dance videos which are shared by the Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation on her official Instagram account and other social media platforms.

Sapna Chaudhary became a household name after the dancing diva took a part in the popular reality show Bigg Boss as a contestant in the 11th season of the controversial reality show. Sapna Chaudhary’s stint in the show was loved by all her fans and that made her a bigger superstar.

Her all-time hit song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is all set to cross 400 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube and her dance moves and sexy latka-jhatkas and thumkas are loved by all her fans as well as followers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More