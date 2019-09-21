Sapna Chaudhary song Lootera: Sapna Chaudhary, R Nait, and Afsana Khans song Lootera is out now, Lootera is an album song which is a combination of Haryanvi and Punjabi lyrics and the location for the song was Rajasthan, to add colours of the culture in a track.

Sapna Chaudhary song Lootera: Sapna Chaudhary once again sparks the social media with her brilliant performance in the new album song Lootera, the dancing diva added charm to the voice of Afsana Khan and hard work of R Nait. Well, the combination created by the makers was the most interesting part of the song.

Fans are giving mixed reaction to this new track of Sapna Chaudhary. The song is a combination of Punjabi and Haryanvi and had been shot in Rajasthan. This unique blend is appreciated by the audience but the fans are even disappointed for some other reasons.

Here we have listed the reactions of the audience, some people liked the colors of different culture of India but some said that it is big chaos and it is miss-match. Although Sapna Chaudhary looked phenomenal in the traditional attire, she had been seen in trouble in the song and gave a fabulous expression. Her dressing sense is always appreciated by the viewers and even this time she looked like a diva.

Taking about the fans reactions people are saying that it’s a boon as R nait rocked again with Sapna Chaudhary. Ravi Sihag said that lyrics are Haryanvi and Punjabi and the culture was Rajasthani, it was a perfect combination. However some of the viewers criticized the video, they said singer Punjabi, model Haryanvi, location Rajasthan, a song on Delhi girl, everything is so confusing about the song.

Heatbeat production said that this is the worst editing, the clips were changing quickly. Even one of the viewer said that Sapna Chaudhary was taken just to grab the attention of Haryanvi audience. Fans wanted the trio but this time it called unnecessarily. In the song, it looked like that the trio was overrated and not required at the same time. People also comparing Karan and R Nait for their songs and albums.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App