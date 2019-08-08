Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary is not just limited within the boundaries of Haryana but she has become an Indian dancing sensation because of her rocking performances and groovy songs. Sapna Chaudhary has achieved a lot through her talent and is an inspiration for many people. From Big Boss to politics Sapna is always shimmering in the eyes of public and she never fails to do something that brings her into the sensation of media. Today every age group is enjoying Sapna’s dance and to achieve this stage she has done a lot of struggle.

Sapna was born on 25th September 1990 in Rohtak, Haryana. She belonged to a middle-class family and due to the early death of her father, she chose singing and dancing as her career as well as for giving financial support to her family. Initially, she joined an orchestra and people loved her performances and she got no stop after that and today she is ruling hearts of the whole nation.

Sapna got main recognition of public of the entire country after her participation in Big Boss and her career got into next level and today every youtube video of her dance performances are embellished with millions of views which reveal the popularity of the star and love of the public which she receives is hidden from no one. recently she received the award Delihtes Icon Of The Year 2019 image of which she shared on her Instagram account with 2 million followers.

Today Sapna is not only limited to stage performances but she has also done item numbers in Bollywood films like Nanu Ki Janu, Bhangover, Veerey Ki Wedding and public loved the performance of Haryanvi dancer.

Here are some dance videos of Sapna Choudhary to make you feel lighter on this weekday:

