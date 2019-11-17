Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary's airport look has been breaking the Internet as the diva is looking way too hot to handle in the sizzling photos!

Haryanvi singing and dancing star and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary has been breaking the Internet with her Instagram photos in her airport look. In the photo, we see her dressed in a florescent green sweater and blue denim jeans with green sport shoes. Her expressions in the photos are to die for and the pictures have taken the Internet by storm!

Her popular songs such as Teri Aakhyan Ka Yo Kajal, Tere Thumke, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Bandook Margi, English Medium, Main Teri Nachai Nachu, Chhori Bindaas, Chetak​, Bawli Tared​, Mera Chand, among many others, not only get millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube but are also played at all occasions across the country!

She is known as the ultimate singing and dancing sensation who hails from Haryana and has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most popular dancers in the industry and her stage shows witness a massive crowd. Her stage shows take place across the country all thanks to her huge fan base.

Sapna Chaudhary, who is known for her phenomenal dance and music videos, is a popular performer and dancer who started working at an early age and later shot to fame after her songs went viral on the Internet. The diva has millions of followers on Instagram and is one of the most popular celebs who has a crazy fan base in places like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab.

Sapna Chaudhary became a household name after she participated in the 11th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss which is one of the most controversial television shows hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Sapna Chaudhary won millions of hearts with her stint in the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App