Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary's dance video in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of her popular Haryanvi song Chetak has gone viral on social media and has been breaking the Internet! Have a look at the video!

Popular singing and dancing sensation of Haryana, the one and only Sapna Chaudhary has once again set the Internet on fire after her dance video in which the Haryanvi singing and dancing star is seen dancing to the tunes of her popular song Chetak has been breaking the Internet! In the video, which is from one of her stage shows, the dancing diva is seen shaking a leg on the sensational song Chetak and the crowd is going mad over her sexy thumkas and latka-jhatkas.

Sapna Chaudhary is dressed in a floral print pink suit in the video and her dance moves are too hot to handle! She is one of the most popular dancers who hails from Haryana and has gained immense popularity over the past few years. Her dance videos are played at dance parties, wedding events and several other occasions across the country and her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

In the video, we see the Haryanvi beauty dancing to the Chetak song which has crossed 89 million views on YouTube and is one of her most popular songs. Chetak has been sung by Raj Mawar and the lyrics of the song have been given by Akkash Jangra.

Sapna Chaudhary’s stage shows take place across the country and witness a huge gathering. She became more popular after participating in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Sapna Chaudhary has a massive fan following on social media and her millions of fans keep waiting for her new songs to get released.

Her songs such as Teri Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has garnered more than 400 million views on YouTube all thanks to her massive popularity.

