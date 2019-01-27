The Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's recently released song titled ' Ghunghat' has gone viral on the social media. This video has crossed 4 lakh views on the official handle of Nav Haryanvi. The songs such as 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' had also gone viral on the Internet.

Known for her Haryanvi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs, the Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary is the most followed celebrity across the nation. Be it her songs or dance steps she is winning the hearts across the nation. Sapna Chaudhary’s songs have taken the Internet by storm. Recently, a song titled ‘Ghunghat’ was released and gone viral on social media. In the three- minute song, Sapna Chaudhary can be seen flaunting her dance steps in a black suit. On the official handle of Nav Haryanvi, the Ghunghat song has garnered 4,168,565 views.

The songs such as ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ made the entire social media go crazy. The song is sung by DC Madana featuring Sapna Chaudhary. The lyrics of ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ song are written by DC Madana. The music direction is done by DC Madana.

The blockbuster hit ‘Teri Lat Lag Ja Gi’ sung by Sonu Sharma and Ruchika Jangid. The lyrics of the song ‘Teri Lat Lag Ja Gi’ are written Nanu Choti Wala. Music is directed by TR of this song. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 11.

Sapna Chaudhary made her debut in Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. She was shot to fame from the YouTube video songs. Earlier, she drew a lot of wrath from the viewers as her dance steps considered as obscene and vulgar. She even allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison. She also recently the graced the popular comedian Sunil Grover’s show ‘Kanpur Wale Khuranas’.

