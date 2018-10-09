Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary, who is one of the most bankable actresses has been ruling millions of hearts with her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her sultry expressions. She has a huge fan following of 1.2 million on Instagram. The former Bigg Boss contestant and controversy queen is making her followers go crazy with her glamorous makeover all over again.

All thanks to the Haryanvi diva’s crazy popularity, her song Badli Badli Laage Chandigarh Jawan Lagi has crossed 81 million views on Youtube. Crooned by Tarun Panchal and Ruchika Jangid, the lyrics have been penned by Bantu Singal. Sapna Chaudhary is starring opposite Vicky Kajla.



Talking about the video Sapna Chaudhary is dancing with her co-star in a blue suit and has paired it with aviators, Haryanvi queen looks beautiful as she dances with her co-star.

One of the videos of the ace dancer which went viral, in which Sapna can be seen shaking her legs to Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which has also garnered more than 276 million views on YouTube. Sapna Chaudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country. Sapna has garnered a huge fan base. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss.

