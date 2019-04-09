Popular singer and dancer from Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary has once again taken social media by storm after her popular song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 402 million views on YouTube.

She is the most phenomenal dancers in the industry

Haryanvi dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary’s popular Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 402 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the video, which has become extremely popular among fans, we see the Haryanvi dancing and singing sensation showing her sexy latka-jhatkas and hot dance moves which will set your screens on fire!

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is one of her most popular and sensational dance numbers which is played on almost all the parties and weddings in India. It is one of the most loved songs across the nation and in the video, we see Sapna Chaudhary dressed in a blue and pink suit and her thumkas will blow your mind!

Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most popular singing and dancing sensations from the state of Haryana who is known for setting the Internet on fire with her hot and sexy dance moves.

Her popular songs such as Teri Nachai Nachu, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chaale, Ghunghat Ki Oat, Tere Bol Rasile Marjani, Chhori Tu Se Badi Bindas, Laad Piya Ke, Solid Body, Mera Chand Luka Hande, Husan Ka Lada, Mera Chand Luka Hande, Bandook Chalgi, among several others garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

The Haryanvi diva became a household name after she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

