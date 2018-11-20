The popular Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary is in high demand on youtube. Sapna Chaudhary's youtube video crosses 302 million views on youtube. Sapna Choudhary who rose to fame after her chartbuster Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal. She is a sensation when it comes to setting the fire on stage.

Sapna Chaudhary video: Sapna Chaudhary is the Haryanvi bombshell who rose to national fame by her super viral video of Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal. In the video, we can see sexy Sapna Chaudhary wearing a tight blue suit salvar which is looking perfect for dance moves. She is a very well known face of the Haryana entertainment business. Sapna Chaudhary is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects as she took to Instagram to make showcase the news. Sapna Chaudhary also took part in Bigg Boss season 11 where she made a million fans for her dance moves.

Sapna Chaudhary is exclusively taking parts in all the reality shows to make her public image. In the video, the show was primarily focused on Sapna Chaudhary and had the name of Sapna Entertainment which was overly crowded by hundreds of her fans. In Bigg Boss season 11 she won million hearts for her dance performance with superstar Salman Khan. She became a household name and people appreciated her straightforward nature. The dancer was also lauded for her dancing skills by many celebs including Deepika Padukone. However, despite being a big competition, she couldn’t win the show. Sapna is currently living the best phase of her career. After venturing into Bhojpuri cinema, she also made a debut in Marathi cinema with Mar Tu Shikkha.







Recently, her video performing at WWE ring along with Arshi Khan on her popular song Teri Ankhya Ka Kajal went viral. The videos are shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan clubs. One of the videos shows the entry of Sapna in the WWE ring where grooves to her songs.

Sapna Chaudhary has also worked in Bollywood songs. She set the silver screen on fire with Hatt Ja Tau from Nanu Ki Jaanu. She danced with Abhay Deol in the song. The Haryanvi sensation also featured in Tere Thumke from Veerey Ki Wedding.





For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More