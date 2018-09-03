Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary's dance videos garner more than 100 million likes on video-sharing platform YouTube all thanks to her massive fan following across the country. On Monday afternoon, a throwback video of her sizzling dance performance with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan has taken over the Internet.

Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most sensational dancer

The video surfaced on the Internet on Monday and went viral in no time. In the throwback video, we see Sapna Choudhary dancing to the tunes of Haryanvi blockbuster song Chetak along with Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan.

Sapna Chaudhary’s sexy latka-jhatkas in the song is to die for! Ravi Kishan, on the other hand, is at his best as he matches to the tunes of Sapna and shakes a leg on the stage with her. The peppy song has been crooned by Raj Mawar. The dance video was shared by one of Sapna Chaudhary’s fan pages on Instagram and has gone viral in no time.

Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most sensational dancers and singer who is extremely popular in Haryana. She became even more popular after she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

