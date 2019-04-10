One of the most sensational singers and dancer from Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary, who made headlines when she was a participant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, has once again taken social media by storm after her video from Bigg Boss went viral on social media!

This episode was one of the best episodes of the season

Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary, who became a household name after she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss, grabbed a lot of headlines that year during her stint in the show. A viral video of Sapna Chaudhary from 2017 from one of the most highlighted episodes of the season in which we see Sapna Chaudhary teasing and troubling fellow inmate Arshi Khan and is looking way too cute and bold at the same time.

This episode was one of the best episodes of the season and Sapna Chaudhary made everyone laugh with her cute sweet and sour behaviour with Arshi Khan. Sapna Chaudhary’s video surfaced on social media on Wednesday and was shared by one of her fan clubs on photo-sharin app Instagram.

The video has gone viral on the Internet and is being loved by Sapna Chaudhary’s millions of fans across the globe. She is one of the most sensational dancers across the country. Sapna Chaudhary hails from Haryana and her dance numbers such as Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Bandook Chalegi, among several others garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube and she has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook as well.

Her popular song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has more than 400 million views on YouTube. She is one of the most amazing dancers in the country and her songs are loved by one and all!

Sapna Chaudhary has also starred in a few Bollywood songs and will soon be making her debut in Bollywood actor as well.

