Sapna Choudhary: Haryanvi sensation who is known for her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is one of the most talented dancers of the industry!

Sapna Choudhary 30 hot photos: The heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary, is one of the most talented dancers in the industry. From her thumkas to her curvaceous body to her adorable looks, Sapna Choudhary is a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram who never leaves an opportunity to woo fans with her photos and videos.

Sapna Choudhary who started her career with dancing in political rallies to now having her own youtube channel, Sapna Choudhary has surely achieved a lot. After the single Teri Aakhiya Ka Yo Kajal went viral, Sapna Choudhary bagged a lot of fame and because of which she was invited to contest in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 with Hina Khan. The show bagged her fame and made her the internet sensation she is now!

Sapna Choudhary who hails from Haryana can slay in any attire be it shorts, dresses, or ethnic attires such as sarees, suits, lehengas, Sapna is a star and she knows it! Going through her Instagram handle you will see many hot photos of the Haryanavi sensation. So let’s see some of the most sensuous photos from her shoots here:

Sapna Choudhary is having one great year from starring in Punjabi song with Daler Mehndi to making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects with soap opera stars to having all her songs crossing millions of views on Youtube. Sapna has made a name for herself in the industry.

Known for her energetic and sensuous dance style, some of her songs are- Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Thumka, Tu cheez Lajawab, Tring Tring, Akh Da Nishana, Chhori Bindass, Dosti Ke Side Effects title song, Ek Tu Ek Main, English Medium, chetak, Hatt Ja Tau, Rang brown Ni, and many more.

Check out her dance videos here:

