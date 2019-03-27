Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary once again yet the Internet ablaze. The stunning lady who enjoys millions of followers on the photo-sharing app is seen dancing to the beats of Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo in a black and white coloured dress with her friends on the sets of Kitchen Champion with Karan Wahi.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who enjoys millions of followers on social media barely misses an opportunity of making her fan base go gaga with her beautiful pictures and videos. The stunning lady is one of the most bankable and famous divas who has chartbuster songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Daud Ki Chhori, Mera Chand, Love Bite, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and Hatt Ja Tau under her belt, is also a singer and actor. The Dosti Ki Side Effects actor will feature in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram, that will hit theatres, this year.

From Instagram to Tik Tok videos, Sapna Choudhary is always up with treats and surprises for her followers. Well, in the latest video that went viral on social media, Sapna Choudhary is seen dancing to the beats of Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. In a black coloured top with a printed floral skirt, Sapna Choudhary chose a curly hairdo to compliment her outfit. In a subtle make-up, Haryanvi sensation looks alluring as always in the western avatar.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into the latest post of Sapna Choudhary’s fan page that shared her latest video in which she is seen shaking a leg with Sunil Pal and Karan Wahi, take a look at it here:

Recently, Sapna Choudhary hit the headlines after her pictures with Priyanka Gandhi went viral on social media. Soon after the Haryanvi sensation denied claims of joining a political party, UP Congress secretary Narendra Rathi was noted saying that the pictures are those of Sapna Choudhary filling in the party membership form.

Narendra Rathi (in pic 1 from yesterday with Sapna Chaudhary), UP Congress Secretary: Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself, her signature is on it. Her sister also joined the party yesterday, we have both of their forms. pic.twitter.com/tKIh0eWLxU — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

While BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the Congress membership form signed by Sapna Choudhary is fake. “Look closely, the form released by Congress, which apparently carries her signature, is valid for a 5 year period between 2011-15 and is not a recent one,” he further wrote in his tweet.

