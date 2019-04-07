Haryana's dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her stage dance performances on songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, has bagged another film after Dostii Ke Side Effects. The official poster of the film titled Beta Ye Tumse Na Ho Payega has gone viral on fan pages of Sapna Choudhary.

The pride of Haryana- Sapna Choudhary has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and she is leaving no stone unturned to climb up the ladder of success and popularity. Rose to fame with her energetic performances on songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Badli Badli Laage, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more, Sapna has become a household name now. After a successful stint on social media and television, Sapna is making inroads in the film industry and this latest development is sure to make her fans jump with joy.

Having delivered the film Dostii Ke Side Effectss earlier this year, the dancer turned actor has bagged another film titled Beta Ye Tumse Na Ho Payega. While Sapna is yet to reveal details about the project, the poster of the film has gone viral her fan pages. In the poster, Sapna can be seen posing with a male actor in a black top paired with denim and sneakers. With kohl-rimmed eyes and braided hair, Sapna looks unlike any of her previous avatar.

Directed by Sunita and Vishal and co-produced by Sumeet Singh and Kuldeep Ojha, the film Beta Ye Tumse Na Ho Payega stars Sapna Choudhary along with Sydharth Gaaba, A.L John and Preeti Rana. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet. However, it appears that the film is going to have an urban setting looking at the poster of the film.

Before this, Sapna has also featured in the film Nanu Ki Jaanu in which she shared the stage with Abhay Deol and grooved on the track Tere thumke Sapna Choudhary. Earlier this week, reports were rife that Sapna will be joining Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 but there has been no official announcement as of yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More