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Home > Entertainment News > Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star

Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star

As Sapna Choudhary turns 36, we look back at 5 controversies that have followed the Haryanvi dancer through her career — from a hidden marriage on Bigg Boss 11 to a casteist song row and an arrest warrant.

Sapna Choudhary (Image: X)
Sapna Choudhary (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 08:12 IST

Sapna Choudhary turns 36 today. Born in Rohtak, Haryana, she built her name performing at stage shows before becoming a household name after Bigg Boss 11 in 2017. Songs like “Teri Ankhiya Ka Yo Kajal” turned her into one of the biggest names in Haryanvi pop culture, and her life story is now being adapted into a biopic, Madam Sapna, backed by Mahesh Bhatt.

But her journey to stardom hasn’t been without controversy. Here are five moments that put her in the news for reasons beyond her performances.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Sapna Choudhary Hide Her Marriage On Bigg Boss 11?

When Sapna Choudhary entered the Bigg Boss house in 2017, she did not reveal that she was already married to Veer Sahu. The disclosure came later, drawing criticism from viewers who felt she had misled the audience. Her husband eventually addressed the backlash publicly, defending her decision to keep the marriage private during the show.

What Led To An Arrest Warrant Against Sapna Choudhary?

In 2018, an arrest warrant was issued against Sapna Choudhary in Lucknow after she failed to perform at an event she had reportedly been paid for in advance. The organisers, who said they had already sold tickets for the show, filed a complaint after she did not turn up. She later secured anticipatory bail in the matter.

What Was The “36 Jaat Ragini” Controversy About?

In 2016, Sapna Choudhary faced backlash over a song titled “36 Jaat Ragini,” which contained references that were widely criticised as casteist. The controversy drew significant public criticism at the time, though Sapna has continued to perform and release music since.

Why Did A Fan File An FIR Against Sapna Choudhary?

During her time on Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary commented on a controversy involving fellow contestant Arshi Khan, which some viewers found objectionable. A fan reportedly filed an FIR over the remarks, adding to the list of disputes she found herself in during the season.

What Was The Cheating Case Against Sapna Choudhary?

In 2021, Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary, her mother and her brother following a complaint by a celebrity management company. The complaint alleged criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation of funds, claiming she had breached her professional agreement with the company. A related non-bailable warrant was reportedly issued against her by a Delhi court in 2024. The matter stems from allegations made by the complainant and has not been established as fact in court.

From stage shows in small-town Haryana to becoming a household name across India, Sapna Choudhary’s journey has run alongside its share of controversy. As she turns 36, her story remains one of the more talked-about ones in India’s entertainment landscape — for both her performances and the headlines that have followed her off-stage.

ALSO READ: Divya Dutta Birthday: She Turned Down Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Over A Crush On Farhan Akhtar, But Here’s Why She Stayed Single! 5 Untold Stories From Her Career

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Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star

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Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star

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Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star

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Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star
Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star
Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star
Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star
Sapna Choudhary Birthday: A Hidden Marriage, A Missed Show, An Arrest Warrant — 5 Controversies That Followed The Haryanvi Star

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