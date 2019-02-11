Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary's latest Instagram photos in which she is seen in a new sexy avatar and is dressed in a sizzling black dress has taken social media by storm! Have a look at her sexy photos:

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancing star Sapna Choudhary has been steaming it up on the Internet with her sexy and sultry photos! The dancing and singing sensation of the nation, Sapna Choudhary has surprised fans with her amazing transformation and makeover and the photos she keeps sharing in her new avatar are too hot to handle! Sapna Choudhary on Monday took to photo-sharing platform Instagram to share her latest photos in her new sultry avatar.

In the series of pictures shared by Sapna Choudhary, we see the dancing sensation dressed in a sexy black body-hugging dress with a shimmery golden jacket, black shimmery French beret with stylish black heels. The diva is looking absolutely stunning as she poses in a series of Instagram photos and therefore they are being loved by fans! Sapna Choudhary is a popular dancer and singer from Haryana who shot to fame and became a household name after she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Her dance videos mostly cross more than 100 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube and her latest photo has taken social media by storm! Her songs like Tere Thumke, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Bandook Margi, Main Teri Nachai Nachu, Chhori Bindaas garner millions of likes on YouTube.

